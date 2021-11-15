Howard County man dies in farm accident

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Howard County man is dead after a farming accident Friday.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 12300 block of West 500 North just before 2 p.m. Friday for a man who was unresponsive. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 61-year-old James Byrum on his back not breathing.

While medical personnel started rendering aid, the attempts were unsuccessful and the coroner was called to the scene at 2:23 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office said an examination determined Byrum died as a result of blunt force trauma from a farm tractor accident. An investigation indicates there was an equipment malfunction that resulted in the accident.

Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this incident, but foul play is not suspected. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-456-2020.