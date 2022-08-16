NEW YORK — The Girl Scouts of the USA is introducing another cookie to its lineup. While it won’t be widely available until sales start next January, there is a way to get them first.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 season. This thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints. It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint.

The cookie will be the first in the lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only. The Girl Scouts says this will help enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

When the Girl Scout cookie season begins in January, people can order the cookie through a Girl Scout or order them online to have them delivered to their doorstep. It will not be available at cookie stands.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the new cookie, there is a chance to get it early. The Girl Scouts is hosting a new cookie sweepstakes.

Five lucky people will be selected to win two new Girl Scout cookie packages along with assorted Girl Scout cookie merchandise. The contest is open through the end of August. You can sign up to win on the Girl Scouts website.