INDIANAPOLIS – Everyone needs a break sometimes, right?

At some point, you or someone you know may reach a point where you just need to step back from your Facebook account. If you’re putting a pause on your Facebook life, it’s important to know that there is a difference between “deactivating” and “deleting” your account. One of them is permanent and the other isn’t.

Deleting your Facebook Account cannot be undone. When you do that, your entire profile (and all the associated information) is gone.

Deactivating your account can be temporary so you can step back for a time without losing everything.

Here are the instructions for deactivating your account on a computer:

Deactivate your Facebook account

Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings & Privacy, then click Settings. If Accounts Center is at the top left of your Settings menu, you can deactivate your account through Accounts Center. If Accounts Center is at the bottom left of your Settings menu, you can deactivate your account through your Facebook Settings.

Deactivate your Facebook account through Accounts Center

Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings & Privacy, then click Settings. Click Accounts Center at the top left of your screen. Click Personal details, under Account Settings. Click Account ownership and control. Click Deactivation or deletion. Choose the account or profile you want to deactivate. Select Deactivate account. Click Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

Here are instructions on deactivating your account on a mobile app.

Tap the 3-line menu tab in the top right of Facebook. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy If Accounts Center is at the top of your Settings & Privacy menu, you can delete your account through Accounts Center. If Accounts Center is at the bottom of your Settings & Privacy menu, you can delete your account through your Facebook Settings.

Deactivate your Facebook account through Accounts Center

To permanently delete your account through Accounts Center:

From your main profile, tap the 3-line menu tab in the top right of Facebook. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy Tap See more in Accounts Center. Tap Personal details. Tap Account ownership and control. Tap Deactivation or deletion. Choose the account or profile you want to delete. Tap Deactivate account. Tap Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

You can find instructions on reactivating your account here.