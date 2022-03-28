INDIANAPOLIS — After a woman charged in connection with her child’s death said she didn’t know how to adjust the car seat. At the same time, with people heading out for trips during Spring Break, knowing the correct way to adjust a car seat is important.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash. At the same time, 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.

“If the straps are not adjusted correctly and your child is in the seat you run the risk of the child being injured in a crash, said Aleatha Henderson, Director of Public Education for the Indianapolis Fire Department. “The child could even possibly be ejected out of the seat.”

Henderson says the first step in making sure the car seat is used correctly is making sure the car seat fits the vehicle and is in the vehicle properly. The car seat should be fully on the vehicle’s seat and fastened so that it cannot be moved more than an inch when budged.

The NHTSA says there are several ways people can secure a car seat, including with a seatbelt and anchors. People should never use both methods at once. They tell people to read with the car seat’s instruction manual and the portion of the vehicle’s owner manual on car seat installation.

Car Seat Installation Tips

Read the car seat’s instruction manual and the portion of your vehicle’s owner manual on car seat installation. Every car seat needs to be installed using either the lower anchors or the seat belt to secure it in place. If you choose to use a seat belt to install your car seat, pay close attention to how to lock your seat belt in the vehicle owner’s manual. Because every car seat and vehicle is different, it’s important to follow all instructions carefully. Place the car seat in the back seat of your vehicle and follow the manufacturer’s installation directions. The car seat must be secured tightly in the vehicle. It should not move side-to-side or front-to-back more than 1 inch when pulled at the belt path. If it is a forward-facing seat and has a tether strap, connect it to the tether anchor and tighten. This step is very important as it limits forward head movement in a crash. If it is a rear-facing seat, make sure the car seat is installed at the correct recline angle. Most car seats have built-in angle indicators or adjustors that help with this step. If you have questions, trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians can help you. Many local fire and police stations offer free car seat inspections.

After the car seat is installed correctly in the vehicle, Henderson says people should make sure they understand how to secure the child correctly in the seat. This includes having the harness at the right hight, chest clip located properly and straps tightened correctly. The NHTSA provided some tips for this as well.

FITTING YOUR CHILD CORRECTLY IN THE CAR SEAT

Place your child in the car seat with the child’s back flat against the car seat. Place harness straps over the child’s shoulders. Harness straps should lie flat, not twisted, and be placed through the slots located at or below your child’s shoulders. Buckle the harness and the chest clip, and tighten until snug. The harness is snug enough when you cannot pinch any extra material at the shoulder. Bulky clothing or blankets can prevent a snug harness fit. Always buckle the child in the seat first, and then place coats or blankets over the harness.

If your baby needs support, fill the empty spaces with small, rolled blankets on each side of the baby’s shoulders and head.

If there is a gap between the buckle and your child’s groin (common for young infants), try placing a rolled washcloth or diaper in the space for a more secure fit.

Never put thick padding under or behind the baby unless it is recommended for use by the car seat manufacturer. Place chest clip at armpit level. This holds the harness straps in place on the child’s chest and shoulders.

If people in Indianapolis are still having trouble, or aren’t sure if they are adjusting the car seat properly, they can contact the Indianapolis Fire Department to make an appointment. During the appointment, they can have their car seat checked out to make sure it is installed correctly and the child is fastened correctly. The department also offers car seats for people who cannot afford one.