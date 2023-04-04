INDIANAPOLIS — April is National Stress Awareness Month, and as such this month’s Living Healthy segment is all about handling stress.

Stress is something we all deal with on a daily basis, but it can have a major impact on our lives and health. That’s why this April, officials at Hancock Health are drawing attention to the warning signs of stress overload and the healthy ways to deal with it for National Stress Awareness Month.

While not all stress is bad, long-term unresolved stress can have negative efforts on your physical and mental health. Whether it’s physical or emotional stress, experts say your body handles it all the same way.

For some people that can result in an immediate increase in heart rate or blood pressure. For others, It can manifest with jaw clenching or teeth grinding in your sleep, back pain, and trouble sleeping.

“That can all come with that stress that just stays chronic in your life,” Wellness Strategy Manager for Hancock Health Joy Higbee said.

Higbee said all the ways stress manifests itself can lead to bigger problems down the road, not to mention the toll it can take on your mental health. Higbee added that it’s important to identify your stress triggers and ways to handle them.

“It’s one of those things that if you’re not thinking about it, you’re not aware about the way your body is normally functioning,” she said. “It can go on for a while before you realize what’s really happening in with the root cause is.”

Even if you know what your stress triggers and root causes are, how you handle them can have major impacts as well.

Higbee said that many people often turn to vices such as drinking, smoking and unhealthy eating. And while that can provide some temporary “comfort,” she said it can also lead to negative outcomes and even make things worse.

Higbee said she recommends focusing on positive and healthy ways to manage stress.

“Things like exercise, or even a quick, deep breathing exercise where you can really pull yourself out of that moment,” she said. “Going to the wellness center of the gym and using that kind of thing. Sleeping versus a lot of people will binge-watch Netflix or TV before they go to bed. That blue light disrupts your sleep and disrupts that stress response, even more, where your body doesn’t have time to recover.”

How people go about handling stress is different for everyone, but Higbee said one of the most important tools for stress management that anyone can benefit from is community support.

The expert said that whether it is someone to talk to, to vent to, a workout buddy or a walking partner, speaking to someone and sharing your burdens can do wonders for stress relief. She also said that speaking with health care and mental health professionals is an excellent place to start as well.

“Even just being outside for five minutes can really break that cycle of stress and give your mental health a little bit of a break,” she said.

Higbee said she also recommends exploring Hancock Heath’s Healthy Wellness 365 website. More information can be found here.