How to get free tax filing help in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — People in central Indiana can get some free help filing their taxes starting Monday.
Volunteers from Indy Free Tax Prep are offering their services to people living in Marion, Hendricks, Boone, and Morgan Counties. The volunteers won’t charge the service fee that is normally associated with having someone prepare tax documents.
“For all of those who are overwhelmed at this time of year, each year, by forms, deductions, qualifications; well, I want you to know, you’re in good company. Even Albert Einstein once complained, ‘The hardest thing1 in the world to understand is income taxes,'” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “He speaks for all of us in no small measure, and that’s why we’re all here today: to make this all a little bit easier.”
Purdue University experts will be on hand to provide financial education and asset-building programs. The United Way is sponsoring the program along with the City of Indianapolis, Indy Public Libraries and the IRS.
The tax filing help is taking place at several locations, including community centers, senior centers and public libraries. John Helling, Interim CEO of Indianapolis Public Library says this program helps their mission to serve the community.
“Libraries serve so many vital functions and roles in the community, and this program fits perfectly in our mission to be a hub of free information, programs, [and] resources for every person in our surrounding neighborhoods,” said Helling.
The assistance is available for families that made less than $66,000 in 2021. The following locations are participating in the program:
Boone County
Lebanon Public Library
104 E. Washington St. Lebanon, IN 46052
February 19 – April 4
Email Rick at BooneCountyVITA@comcast.net
Hendricks County
Family Promise
238 N. Vine St. Plainfield, IN 46168
Select Fridays from 10am – 2:30pm
To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849
Brownsburg Public Library
450 S. Jefferson St. Brownsburg, IN 46112
Select Saturdays from 10am – 2:30pm
To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849
Hendricks County Senior Center
1201 Sycamore Ln. Danville, IN 46122
Select Saturdays from 10am – 2:30pm
To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849
Family Promise
725 S Green St. Brownsburg, IN 46112
Select Fridays from 10am – 2:30pm
To schedule, please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849
Marion County
** Denotes Spanish interpretation services
Fay Biccard Glick
2990 Westlane Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46268
Select dates. Contact for more information.
Email Felicia Hodges at fhodges@fbgncenter.org
AMVETS Post 99
2822 Lafayette Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46022
Select dates Jan 24 – March 26
317-456-2816
Oasis Christian Development Co.
1701 E. 25th St. Indianapolis, IN 46218
Select dates. Contact for more information.
Email Gina Lewis at ginalaoasiscdc@gmail.com
John H. Boner Community Center
2236 E. 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46201
Select dates Jan 26 – April 18
317-435-8458 (ask for Carla James)
38th Street Library **
5420 E 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46218
February 1 – April 11
Email Joseph Phillips at joephil1952@att.net
Southeast Community Services
901 South Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203
February 1 – March 15
317-510-0213 (ask for Shaunteka Campbell)
Morgan County
First Christian Church of Martinsville
89 S. Main St. Martinsville, IN 46151
Select Mondays from 10am – 2:30pm
To schedule please visit https://FreeTax.as.me/ or call 317-344-9849