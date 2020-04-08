How to clean your home when someone is sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, the chances of living with someone who may have the virus increase.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that if that happens, it’s important the person that is sick stays in a separate room and uses a separate bathroom. The CDC recommends leaving cleaning supplies for the sick person and have them eat in a different room.

When it comes to cleaning, the CDC recommends soap and water first and then top off with a disinfectant. You should be tackling the common areas such as sinks, faucets, light switches, doorknobs and other areas you’re constantly touching.

Tracy Shelnutt, territory manager for Two Maids and a Mop in Birmingham, said they don’t recommend bleach because it can be a harmful chemical. Instead, they recommend a 99% disinfectant. They also say to clean several times a day.

“Make yourself a little list so that you know where you left off the day before to keep things disinfected. And every day when I go home, I take my clothes off in our mudroom and put it in the laundry,” Shelnutt said. “I use Lysol and spray the doorknobs, light switches — places we’re touching every single day.”

Shelnutt said it’s important to also make sure to clean the electronics, especially now that the kids are home. Those items should be your phone, TV remotes, laptops, keyboards and anything that is being touched every day.

