How recent federal rulings will change Indiana elections



INDIANAPOLIS – The fight to expand voting by mail in November is coming to an end.

Time is running out to prepare and a federal judge ruling indicated this isn’t likely for Indiana.



“Indiana voters shouldn’t have to choose between risking their health and casting a ballot,” said Julia Vaughn, Policy Director of Common Cause Indiana. “But that’s the decision that we are being put in for the fall election.”

Federal Judge James Patrick Hanlon said Indiana doesn’t have to expand voting by mail in November – because Hoosiers have enough options to safely cast their ballot during this pandemic.

“We can’t let that stop us from casting our ballot,” said Vaughn.

Common Cause Indiana is now working to educate voters about these options – which include voting in person on election day, voting early in person from October 6 through November 2, and for those who qualify— voting absentee by mail or having poll workers bring you a ballot so you can vote from home.

The non-partisan group is also considering using technology to improve the voting experience.

“We’re looking at investing in software to measure wait times at early voting and polling locations,” said Vaughn.

Two other federal rulings were released last week. One requires Indiana election officials to contact voters before removing them from the registration list. If they can’t reach them— they must wait two federal election cycles before taking them off.

“A couple of years ago Indiana passed a law that said you don’t have to send a notice nor do you have to wait if you get second hand information from some other state that a person has registered in that state,” explained Vaughn. “This was a really really important decision to make sure that people are not wrongfully removed from the voting rolls here in Indiana.”

Election officials are also now required to contact an absentee voter if their mail-in ballot signature doesn’t match election records.

“The worst part of this is that people’s signatures were being questioned by untrained poll workers and then their ballot was just being tossed, the county didn’t have to reach out to them,” said Vaughn. “Voters are entitled to due process if there’s a problem with your ballot, county officials should have to contact you and give you the opportunity to cure any problem that there is.”

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office said it will give an election update during Wednesday’s COVID-19 presser at 2:30.

Common Cause Indiana is expecting two more federal rulings ahead of November.