INDIANAPOLIS – This should make you feel young.

Indiana is 207 years old. The birthday of our dear old state is Dec. 11, 1816.

This was when President James Madison signed the congressional resolution admitting Indiana into the Union as the 19th state, according to the Indiana Historical Society.

Indiana state flag (Adobe stock image)

Although it came more than 100 years later, in 1917, the state flag also features 19 stars to honor our Hoosier history. Thirteen stars circle the outside to represent the original colonies.

To learn more about Indiana history, view it here.