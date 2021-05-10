How much will Indiana cities and counties get for pandemic recovery?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden announced the launch of more than $350 billion in state and local recovery funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The money, part of the administration’s $1.9 trillion recovery package, is intended to support immediate pandemic response, bring back jobs and lay the groundwork for recovery from the pandemic. The money will go to state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments.

The federal government opened an online portal where governments can apply for the money. The approximately $350 billion breaks down nationally like this:

States & District of Columbia, $195.3 billion

Counties, $65.1 billion

Metropolitan Cities, $45.6 billion

Tribal Governments, $20.0 billion

Territories, $4.5 billion

Non-Entitlement Units of Local Government, $19.5 billion

Local governments have some flexibility in how they can use the money, according to the administration. The state of Indiana will receive more than $3 billion, which includes an “even distribution” of $500 million given to all states.

Five Indiana cities receiving the most money:

Indianapolis, $232,410,707.00

Gary, $80,345,314.00

Evansville, $64,483,775.00

Hammond, $51,395,851.00

Fort Wayne, $50,815,327.00

Five counties receiving the most money:

Marion County, $187,358,746.00

Lake County, $94,301,324.00

Allen County, $73,674,384.00

Hamilton County, $65,654,674.00

St. Joseph County, $52,799,014.00

Breakdown of money by city:

Anderson, $23,105,605.00

Bloomington, $22,144,651.00

Carmel, $7,522,920.00

Columbus, $8,570,495.00

East Chicago, $31,172,909.00

Elkhart, $18,042,360.00

Evansville, $64,483,775.00

Fishers, $6,900,880.00

Fort Wayne, $50,815,327.00

Gary, $80,345,314.00

Goshen, $6,692,508.00

Greenwood, $6,616,647.00

Hammond, $51,395,851.00

Indianapolis, $232,410,707.00

Kokomo, $19,893,216.00

La Porte, $11,476,496.00

Lafayette, $15,881,059.00

Michigan City, $16,549,045.00

Mishawaka, $11,883,602.00

Muncie, $32,321,058.00

New Albany, $16,927,916.00

Noblesville, $6,212,841.00

South Bend, $58,910,047.00

Terre Haute, $35,936,890.00

West Lafayette, $11,427,539.00

Breakdown of money by county:

Adams County, $6,949,263.00

Allen County, $73,674,384.00

Bartholomew County, $16,273,089.00

Benton County, $1,699,196.00

Blackford County, $2,283,854.00

Boone County, $13,177,707.00

Brown County, $2,931,444.00

Carroll County, $3,934,685.00

Cass County, $7,320,646.00

Clark County, $22,978,777.00

Clay County, $5,093,899.00

Clinton County, $6,293,126.00

Crawford County, $2,054,458.00

Daviess County, $6,478,041.00

DeKalb County, $8,444,509.00

Dearborn County, $9,606,637.00

Decatur County, $5,158,774.00

Delaware County, $22,169,386.00

Dubois County, $8,300,967.00

Elkhart County, $40,079,320.00

Fayette County, $4,487,293.00

Floyd County, $15,251,978.00

Fountain County, $3,175,019.00

Franklin County, $4,420,475.00

Fulton County, $3,879,715.00

Gibson County, $6,537,866.00

Grant County, $12,774,857.00

Greene County, $6,200,474.00

Hamilton County, $65,654,674.00

Hancock County, $15,183,218.00

Harrison County, $7,869,564.00

Hendricks County, $33,080,915.00

Henry County, $9,317,999.00

Howard County, $16,033,204.00

Huntington County, $7,093,582.00

Jackson County, $8,591,353.00

Jasper County, $6,519,025.00

Jay County, $3,969,453.00

Jefferson County, $6,275,450.00

Jennings County, $5,387,199.00

Johnson County, $30,722,086.00

Knox County, $7,107,956.00

Kosciusko County, $15,433,397.00

LaGrange County, $7,694,555.00

LaPorte County, $21,344,456.00

Lake County, $94,301,324.00

Lawrence County, $8,812,591.00

Madison County, $25,167,259.00

Marion County, $187,358,746.00

Marshall County, $8,985,074.00

Martin County, $1,991,914.00

Miami County, $6,898,567.00

Monroe County, $28,830,982.00

Montgomery County, $7,446,707.00

Morgan County, $13,691,662.00

Newton County, $2,716,228.00

Noble County, $9,273,712.00

Ohio County, $1,141,150.00

Orange County, $3,816,005.00

Owen County, $4,039,962.00

Parke County, $3,289,814.00

Perry County, $3,723,354.00

Pike County, $2,406,418.00

Porter County, $33,096,066.00

Posey County, $4,938,897.00

Pulaski County, $2,399,425.00

Putnam County, $7,298,697.00

Randolph County, $4,790,887.00

Ripley County, $5,501,605.00

Rush County, $3,220,665.00

Scott County, $4,637,050.00

Shelby County, $8,688,084.00

Spencer County, $3,938,570.00

St. Joseph County, $52,799,014.00

Starke County, $4,466,509.00

Steuben County, $6,719,479.00

Sullivan County, $4,014,711.00

Switzerland County, $2,088,256.00

Tippecanoe County, $38,018,646.00

Tipton County, $2,942,321.00

Union County, $1,370,157.00

Vanderburgh County, $35,244,730.00

Vermillion County, $3,010,305.00

Vigo County, $20,790,877.00

Wabash County, $6,020,610.00

Warren County, $1,605,379.00

Warrick County, $12,236,623.00

Washington County, $5,445,664.00

Wayne County, $12,797,195.00

Wells County, $5,496,166.00

White County, $4,681,531.00

Whitley County, $6,597,109.00