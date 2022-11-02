INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?
How did each winter measure up?
- 2021-2022: 9.5″
- 2020-2021: 22.2″
- 2019-2020: 12.2″
- 2018-2019: 16.7″
- 2017-2018: 9.0″
- 2016-2017: 8.7″
- 2015-2016: 10.8″
- 2014-2015: 17.0″
- 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history)
- 2012-2013: 19.8″
Average first measurable snowfall
Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989. The first day of measurable snowfall during the 2021 season was November 14, not far from the average first measurable snowfall.
On average, Indianapolis picks up 21.2″ of snowfall during the winter months — December, January, and February.
Earliest snowfall over the 10 years
Here’s a list of the first measurable snowfalls in Indy in the last 10 years:
- November 14, 2021
- December 16, 2020
- November 11, 2019
- November 14, 2018
- December 9, 2017
- December 13, 2016
- November 21, 2015
- October 31, 2014
- November 11, 2013
- November 12, 2012
Indy wrapped up last winter season with 9.5″ of snowfall, with the majority of that falling in February.