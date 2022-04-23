(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: March 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Wyoming 18.9% $7,650 2 Rhode Island 19.4% $5,227 3 Alaska 20.3% $8,013 4 Idaho 22.5% $6,902 5 North Dakota 24.0% $7,574 6 Texas 24.7% $6,698 7 South Dakota 24.7% $7,916 8 Mississippi 25.2% $6,676 9 Maine 25.3% $6,915 10 Montana 25.3% $8,384 11 Vermont 25.8% $6,995 12 Oregon 26.0% $6,983 13 Nebraska 26.5% $7,298 14 Utah 27.3% $7,043 15 Alabama 27.4% $7,160 16 Michigan 27.9% $7,065 17 Hawaii 27.9% $7,276 18 Tennessee 28.0% $7,258 19 New Hampshire 28.1% $6,972 20 New Mexico 28.5% $7,557 21 North Carolina 28.5% $7,404 22 Oklahoma 28.6% $7,406 23 Arkansas 29.2% $7,921 24 Wisconsin 29.4% $7,622 25 West Virginia 29.4% $7,943 26 Indiana 29.5% $7,391 27 Georgia 29.6% $7,954 28 Kentucky 29.8% $7,513 29 South Carolina 30.0% $7,737 30 Colorado 30.0% $7,980 31 Maryland 30.2% $7,402 32 Louisiana 30.3% $7,751 33 Virginia 30.3% $7,573 Average Across All States 30.4% $8,032 34 Delaware 30.5% $7,280 35 Ohio 30.6% $7,370 36 Nevada 30.8% $7,535 37 Arizona 30.8% $7,867 38 Pennsylvania 30.9% $7,740 39 Minnesota 31.1% $8,153 40 Missouri 31.2% $8,027 41 Illinois 31.5% $8,252 42 New York 31.6% $8,061 43 Florida 31.7% $8,201 44 Massachusetts 31.8% $7,984 45 Iowa 32.6% $8,891 46 New Jersey 32.6% $8,307 47 Kansas 33.0% $8,618 48 California 33.2% $8,764 49 Washington 34.0% $9,222 50 Connecticut 35.2% $8,426

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

Connecticut is the state with the greatest used car price increase in March 2022 compared to March 2021 at 35.2 percent, which amounts to $8,426.

Wyoming has the smallest used car price increase at 18.9 percent, which amounts to $7,650.

Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, seven are coastal states.

What does this mean for consumers? While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, new geopolitical factors are expected to exacerbate and prolong the present used car price increases. The best way for consumers to avoid significantly higher prices while car shopping for the foreseeable future is to either maintain their current vehicle or purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in high demand, and to be as flexible as possible with factors such as color and trim.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in March 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

