How lawmakers could give neighbors say about where 5G towers go

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now in Indiana, a 5G tower could be built in your front yard without your knowledge or approval. However, one state lawmaker is trying to give neighbors more say about where these structures can go.

“Towers are going into people’s front yards,” said North Willow Farms Homeowners Association President Eric White.

Six 5G structures went up in that Indianapolis neighborhood without their input.

“We didn’t know if there would be damage to property values or not but the reality is the risk was being transferred to our homeowners and homeowners association so we’ve worked really hard to get more of a voice in the process,” said White.

They’ve been somewhat successful on a local level. Indianapolis introduced a new permitting process and denied additional requests for 5G towers in that neighborhood so far.

“I know Verizon is exploring legal options to see if they can go ahead and move forward with their plans,” said White.

But State Sen. J.D. Ford’s bill could make that pursuit more difficult. He wants lawmakers to set clear rules for companies on where they can put these towers and give input to those who live near them.

“All they are asking for is a little bit more notice and a little bit more say about what’s going on in their neighborhood,” said Sen. Ford.

The proposal requires mail and online notice to neighbors when a 5G permit is requested, it sets limits on how close towers can be, and looks into whether one structure can be used by multiple communications companies.

“If it’s a possibility then I think we need to do that,” said Ford.

State lawmakers allowed these companies to put up towers with very little local say in 2017.

“And it’s our job to put some clarification in, put some guardrails in to make sure that Hoosier voices are being heard,” said Sen. Ford.

“I would strongly encourage people to reach out to their State Senator, their State Representative, let them know that they are concerned about the process, that they don’t want a tower in their front yard,” said White.

Sen. Ford would also like lawmakers to conduct a study on the potential health impacts of these towers.

Ford said he plans to file this bill very soon.