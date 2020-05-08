How IOSHA responds to workplace complaints

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reviewing more than 8,000 related COVID-19 non-formal complaints. It usually receives 1,200 non-formal complaints per year.

However, since March of 2020, most of these complaints have come from the manufacturing industry, along with transportation.

“I’m curious to see what some of the nature of the complaints have been,” said Malika Butler, Assistant Vice President of Governmental Affairs with the Indiana Manufacturers Association. “My immediate reaction is a lot of manufacturing companies are deemed essential in Indiana, we are a very heavy automotive state and I know it might be hard to kind of navigate around the fear that you still need to go to work and you need to be an essential worker.”

Stephanie McFarland, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor, said the most prominent complaint right now deals with social distancing and additional cleaning procedures.

Workers also expressed mask shortage concerns during a press conference with state democrats this week.

Indiana does not require the manufacturing industry to wear masks— but they are recommended.

“However, that doesn’t change the attitude of employees,” said Butler. “So, our manufacturers have taken proactive and innovative steps to manufacture their own protective screens or sneeze guards or their own masks that they’re giving their employees to make sure everyone feels safe.”

IOSHA said required masks and social distancing depends on the type of work.

“For example, healthcare professionals fully geared up with PPE may have different social-distancing feasibility or capability than other types of work. A construction road-crew worker may have an environment where social-distancing is naturally inherent,” said McFarland.

Though PPE is not always required, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is trying to connect companies to these supplies.

If you are interested in supplying or buying PPE, you can reach out to Malika Butler at mbutler@indianamfg.com. A PPE portal will launch Monday to connect companies to those resources. A link will be provided soon.

IMA has been hosting webinars with IOSHA and the state’s INSafe program to inform companies on the latest COVID-19 industry guidelines.

“The participation of our membership has been amazing with this pandemic. We’ve gotten so many questions and they are doing everything they can to ensure that they are operating in compliance,” said Butler. “The temperature checks that employers can take now at the workplace there were a lot of questions on how to authorize those appropriately and what is expected of the employer and what is expected of the employee.”

For those with concerns, there’s an IOSHA complaint form online but IMA recommends taking it up with your employer first.

“They’re encouraging constant communication with their management staff in making sure that employees feel safe and feel comfortable with approaching their manager with concerns that they are having,” said Butler.

If you do decide to complain to IOSHA, here is the process according to McFarland:

“Once a non-formal complaint is received, IOSHA reaches out to the employer with a written request for response. The employer has seven business days to respond to the written request, and can provide whatever information/documentation it wishes to support its response. IOSHA determines if additional action or inquiry is needed based on the employer’s response to the non-formal complaint.” Stephanie McFarland, Spokesperson for the Department of Labor

McFarland went on to explain IOSHA is not an investigative body.

It conducts safety-compliance inspections to determine if an employer is operating in compliance with state workplace health and safety regulations.

IOSHA does not have the authority to shut a business down or issue a cease and desist letter.

However, it does cite violations and propose penalties per violation. A violation is an official finding that the regulation is not being followed or implemented.

If a company needs help determining if it is operating safely, it can contact INSafe for a virtual assessment.