How IMPD responds to pursuits and threats with seconds to spare

INDIANAPOLIS — We are breaking down how police respond in pursuits and threats when there is imminent danger.

In June of last year, IMPD told us they approved a new police pursuit policy. However, they would not go into any details until they train all the officers on the new policy. Friday morning, IMPD told us that training stopped due to COVID-19. They are still operating under the current policy.

On May 6, Dreasjon Reed went live on Facebook, showing IMPD officers pursuing him. Chief Randall Taylor and Deputy Chief Kendale Adams say they started monitoring Reed when they saw him driving recklessly.

Adams was in an unmarked car so under police policy he could not chase Reed. So, they called for backup.

Under the current pursuit policy, officers should end pursuit if it’s too dangerous. That’s what the sergeant in charge did at 6:10 p.m., Wednesday evening, according to IMPD. Yet, it’s still unclear what led up to the interaction between Reed and the Northwest District officer who shot him.

Doug Kouns is the CEO of Veracity IIR also a former federal agent. He talks about the threat once the police pursuit turned into a foot chase involving Reed. He says you have a responsibility to obey commands of an officer.

“Even if you’re not armed, and I tell you to stop right there and put your hands up and you start making aggressive movement towards me, you present an imminent danger,” said Kouns.

That threat could be anything from reaching in your pockets or waistband to pointing a gun at an officer.

“In the heat of the moment, the officers don’t have time to think of that. they’re just trying to make sure that they survive, and they stay alive, said IMPD, Major Harold Turner.

Chief Taylor says, investigators believe 15 shots were fired, two coming from Reed.

“Unfortunately, if you put the police in a situation where you’re shooting at us, they’re not many options that we have to take,” said Major Turner.

Kouns agrees to say there aren’t many options when trying to disengage a threat.

“You don’t shoot to kill, you don’t shoot to wound, you shoot to stop the threat. And you shoot until that threat is eliminated. So, the officer perceived that he needed to continue firing until the threat was eliminated, until he was no longer a danger to himself or others,” said Kouns.

Within that current pursuit policy, only three department vehicles can pursue at any given moment. The supervisor can call for back up, but they cannot follow the pursing vehicles. It’s still unclear how many responded in the pursuit involving Dreasjon Reed.