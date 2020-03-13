How families of Riley Children’s Hospital patients are responding to coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For most Americans, the coronavirus does not appear to be life-threatening. However, for millions of other Americans with compromised immune systems, the threat is very real.

"I know some people might find it hard to relate because maybe they don't have someone they care about who’s in a position who's fighting a life-threatening illness, and I understand that," said Leah Kercheval, whose 6-year-old daughter is fighting leukemia. "But we all have someone in our family that we care most about and potentially it could be severe for them."

Isolation and good hygiene are nothing new for Kercheval. Doctors diagnosed her daughter Luisa nearly 2 years ago, and she has been receiving chemotherapy ever since. The chemotherapy fights the disease, but it also fights her immune system.

“There have been many times in the past few months where her counts have bottomed out. By counts, that's red blood cells, white blood cell, platelets, all of that," Kercheval said. "So she may seem healthy on the outside, but her body just kind of shuts down. It has nothing to fight off.”

With a weak immune system, her family of four has always had to be extra careful, even more so now with coronavirus spreading across the country.

"Any sickness, whether it's flu or what's going on right now, we treat it the same. She stays home, we keep her home," Kercheval said. "We do a lot of hand washing, we come home and when we come in the door, we don't wear our shoes inside. We come in and everyone knows we go to the laundry room, we change our clothes, and we take showers and we’re home for the rest of the evening.”

Her family and doctors are on high alert because of the threat of the coronavirus.

"For the general population, it’s really important for them to understand what it's like to be a child who’s immunocompromised," said Dr. Emily Mueller with Riley Children's Hospital. "The white blood cells are the cells in our body that are responsible for fighting off infections, including viruses and bacteria. When a patient is immunocompromised, their white blood cells do not work properly, and they could develop severe complications from even minor infections.”

While it's believed COVID-19 does not severely impact children, children who are immunocompromised could still be at risk.

“We currently do not have much data specific to COVID-19 and immunocompromised children," said Mueller. "But based on information about other patients with severe chronic illnesses, we’re all concerned about their well being.”

Mueller says it’s extremely important to keep the virus and all illnesses away from kids like Luisa, but that also means keeping it away from their parents, siblings, grandparents and anyone providing them care.

"It's important to remember that immunocompromised children require constant care," Mueller said. "So it is also equally important to protect their parents, grandparents, and other caregivers.”

Outside of doctors' visits, Luisa stays at home. Her family has had to sacrifice a lot to keep her safe, and now with a global pandemic they need the country to do the same.

"Again I have to really stress, we need to take ourselves off the table and our own personal risk and really think of others around us," Kercheval said. "I'm not saying to hide yourself and I'm not saying to panic, I'm not saying to freak out. I'm just saying to be considerate and think of the other person.”