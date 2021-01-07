How did this happen? Local experts talk security after protesters breach the Capitol

After protesters surged into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, questions began circulating about how it was even possible? Local security experts and former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents say the intelligence community usually knows about situations ahead of time, and plan to over deliver, not under deliver, on security measures.

“The FBI has intel analysts that analyze the threat, do threat assessments of what might happen, and how to prepare to counter that if it does,” detailed former FBI agent Doug Kouns, who used to live and work in DC. He now owns a local private investigative firm called Veracity IIR. “It was more than discouraging to see barrier after barrier, line after line, breached by the people.”

“The Capitol is a difficult building to secure because it has a lot of people that work there. There are a lot of people that visit there. There are many people that have legitimate business there. All of the major government buildings have layers and layers of security,” explained Peter Beering, a local, recognized security expert.

“What is not clear yet is what happened to the buffer zones. How it is that this group was able to breach all of the buffer zones?”

Those buffer zones are the layers of barricades or security points within the Capitol. In some instances, video footage saw people smashing windows with shields or entering chamber halls.

At times it appeared security teams were overwhelmed, and were forced to draw guns on protesters. It puts officers in the difficult position of deciding whether firing that weapon will reduce the chaos, or simply make it worse.

“They are in a lose-lose situation. If they do their job they could make it worse, they could get hurt, they could get sued, or they could get fired,” listed Kouns. “If they don’t do their job, they are not doing their job.”

The FBI was called to the scene. Kouns believes their job will now turn to investigating not only the crimes that occurred but analyzing whether or not more threats could be coming.

He says the Capitol building has vast surveillance capabilities which could aid the FBI in pursuing arrests. Kouns found it hard to fathom that he was saying words like insurrection or sedition when it came to possible charges.

“Those aren’t things that we ever investigated in my 20 some odd years as a federal officer,” said Kouns in astonishment.

“Perhaps this was a collected failure of imagination,” added Beering. “What I think may have been a surprise, was that some of the protesters were as heavily armed as they appeared to have been, and that they were bent on violence as a means of disrupting that lawful, orderly transition of power.”