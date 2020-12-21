Housing advocates hope federal rent relief will help Hoosiers facing eviction

INDIANAPOLIS — Housing attorneys and advocates hope rental assistance funds provided by the new federal stimulus package will help thousands of Hoosiers facing eviction.

According to reports, the stimulus bill Congress planned to consider late Monday will include billions of dollars for emergency rental relief. The state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis already spent all previous federal money dedicated to rental assistance.

“We’ve had the rental assistance programs come and go and come back again and now terminate again or run out of funding,” said attorney Chase Haller, with the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic.

Haller said that he has seen rental assistance help stave off evictions, but that in some cases people have been evicted since Indiana’s eviction moratorium ended in mid-August.

“It’s not as though the situation has gotten much better, as far as the pandemic in concerned. In fact, it’s gotten dramatically worse the last few months,” Haller said.

Congress was also expected to extend the CDC’s eviction moratorium. Under that moratorium, Hoosiers can file a form in court to try to stop an eviction, however there are exceptions that still allow for a landlord to take control of a property.

“You’re really at the mercy of that small claims judge interpreting the CDC order,” Haller said.

Housing advocates, including Andrew Bradley with Prosperity Indiana, plan to lobby Indiana lawmakers during the 2021 session for new policies surrounding renters and eviction.

“What we’re encouraging the Governor to do is to appoint a housing stability roundtable that would include landlords and residents and public health experts,” Bradley said.

Bradley and the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition also planned to ask lawmakers to consider things like an eviction expungement program, a special housing court to work out landlord-tenant disputes and the right for tenants to see their screening records, similar to your right to a credit report.

“This is a really critical time to make sure that that emergency rent assistance gets to the people who need it most,” Bradley said.

If you need help with rent, you can join the state’s waiting list for rental assistance at the link here. Indianapolis residents can sign up to receive updates regarding future assistance at the link here.