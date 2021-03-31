House fire kills 2 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Crews confirm two people were found dead after a house fire in Lawrence Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a residence in the 5300 block of E. Hill Drive around 4 a.m.

Our videographer on scene said when he arrived, most of the roof was gone and one side of the house was burned to the ground.

Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis says the call came in from a neighbor, and 75% of the house was on fire by the time crews arrived.

“They did mostly exterior defense of attack because of the intensity of the fire,” said Batalis.

When they entered the residence, crews initially found one victim. During a later search, the second victim was found.

Investigators confirm the house is a single residence. It is unclear if anyone else was in the home.