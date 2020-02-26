House coal bill to face big changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- State Senator Jim Merritt is planning to drastically amend HB1414 Thursday in the Utilities committee. He is the chair of that committee and has drafted amendments that would take out much of the coal language in the bill.

However, it still delays the closure of plants in the sense that utilities will now be required to go through the regulatory process that is consistent with the already established Integrated Resource Plans process in order to shut down, sell or transfer a plant.

The new language changes the sunset date to December 31, 2020 instead of the original May 1, 2021 version.

It also changes the effective date to July 1 2020 rather than declaring it an emergency like the original form.

The Hoosier Environmental Council and the Citizens Action Coalition both publicly oppose this bill. Though they are both happy with the proposed amendments, they worry this bill will not stay amended until the end and feel it would be best to kill the bill and revisit this issue next session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.