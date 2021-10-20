House a total loss after fire on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters responded to a house fire on the near northeast side Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to a vacant house fire near E. 25th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

Officials tell us the first and second floors of the house were engulfed when crews arrived. They say they experienced some difficulty in getting all the flames out.

3:20 AM – #IFD Firefighters battle 2 overnight fires in fully involved vacant structures at Clifton & Udell (11:25 PM) & this one at Dr. Andrew J Brown & 25th St. No injuries at either. Low water pressure in area hampers efforts to mark this blaze under control in less than 1 hr pic.twitter.com/OFo17HA8GD — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) October 20, 2021

“We had some water pressure issues that have hampered our efforts a little bit,” said Scott Isaacs, a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The building is considered a complete loss. There was minimal damage to a house next door.