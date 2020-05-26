Hot with storms pattern continues

Warm to start this morning again so you’re going to have to dress for summer. Heat will pump up for the afternoon as we get back into the 80s. The normal high for this time of the year is just in the mid 70s so we continue to be very much above the average.

We’ll have a couple of storms passing through Central Indiana this afternoon and evening. Most of the day will actually be dry but if you’re planning to be outdoors you’ll want to download the free Weather Authority App to your phone so you can keep an eye on radar. You can also keep an eye to the sky as you’ll be able to see storms building throughout the afternoon.

We’ll continue to have isolated rain through Wednesday and Thursday plus some showers on Friday. All of those chances will total up to about a half inch of rain. Not substantial; moreso pesky rain chances that we can’t get rid of until the weekend.

A cold front will slide through on Friday. That’ll push through the last rain chance for awhile and also drop our temperatures back to the low 70s which is where our numbers should be this time of the year. Really nice weekend forecast! I know the summer lovers are loving the heat right now but for those of us who don’t want to skip over spring: this is your weekend.