Hot Tuesday to be followed by storms

Warm start to the morning and we’ll be heating up quickly. Dress for summer! Short sleeves and sunglasses are needed. Water your plants by hand today since it’s been a few days since substantial rain. A good amount of rain arrives for the second half of the week, though.

We’ll start off dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday but storms will roll through in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe so the Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Indiana in a yellow ‘Slight’ risk for severe weather tomorrow. Stay weather aware and check back regularly for updates. The main concerns for hazards will be strong, straight line winds, lightning, hail, and heavy downpours.

Many of us will get between a quarter and half inch of rain but some downpours could produce close to double that. The grass will be happy but it’ll put a damper on our outdoor plans.

Rainy on Thursday with scattered storms expected. Plenty of dry time is expected for Friday but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Temperatures stay above average all week with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. The AC will be working hard! The weekend will be a little closer to normal and looks to stay dry so that’ll be just absolutely beautiful. Enjoy!!