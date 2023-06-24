(NEXSTAR) – An already sweltering summer forecast just got even steamier. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a new long-range weather outlook Thursday that favors above-average temperatures for basically the entire United States.

Between July and September, all but a few states have between a 33% and 70% chance of a hotter-than-normal summer.

The highest chance for heat is in Arizona — which is already hot on even a normal summer day. The average high in Phoenix in July is 106 degrees.

The entire East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, the Gulf Coast, the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest is “likely” to see an above-normal summer, according to the forecast. NOAA gives about half of U.S. states a 50% to 60% chance of extra-hot weather over the next three months.

Things are a bit better in California and the Midwest, but those regions are also still more likely to see a hot summer than a cool one.

Most of the Hawaiian islands, which aren’t pictured on the map, are also expected to see above-normal temperatures between July and September, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

El Niño doesn’t usually have a large impact on summer weather, but the phenomenon arrived early this year. Meteorologists fear a strong El Niño would lead to the hottest year on record, like it did back in 2016.

NOAA also updated its precipitation outlook for the next three months on Thursday, but its predictions are less of a consensus across the country. Most of the country has equal chances of a wet or dry summer.

The only areas leaning toward above-normal rain are the Plains states down to northern Texas, as well as Florida.

A few areas on the map are also leaning toward below-average precipitation, which could bring on drought conditions if the weather is as hot as it’s expected to be.

Austin Pearson, a climatologist with the Indiana State Climate Office, said the Climate Prediction Center seasonal temperature outlook calls for a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures for July, August, and September in Indiana. However, he clarified that these are probabilistic forecasts and do not convey how above normal the temperatures will be.

“May ended with near-normal temperatures (0.5 °F below normal) and temperatures have been below normal for Indiana through the first 22 days of June. It will be interesting to see how things shape up, especially given that the El Niño conditions are present in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean,” Pearson said.

Additionally, Pearson said Indiana does not usually see strong impacts from El Niño during the summer months. However, he said model guidance combined with the lack of soil moisture, due to the ongoing drought, are the primary drivers for the above-normal temperature outlook.

“An even bigger concern, for me, is the outlook for equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation. With the ongoing drought, there is growing concern about persistent drought conditions through the summer. If we trend a lot warmer than normal, I do have concerns as we have had limited moisture, which will amplify drought impacts,” Pearson said.

The Climate Prediction Center does not expect El Niño to play a large role for Indiana in summer 2023. As El Niño strengthens and is expected to, Pearson said we will see those impacts later in the fall and into winter.