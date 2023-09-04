It’s going to be a hot and humid Labor Day! This is good news for those with pool plans as many pools will be closing after today. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be near 90°. We’ve only had 13 days in the 90s this year. On average, we usually see 19 days in the 90s each year.

We remain warm through the evening hours with temperatures falling to the lower 80s by 10 PM.

Rain chances ramp up for the next few days but there will be many dry hours too. A few showers and storms are expected late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Another round of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday morning. We’ll have many dry hours from late Wednesday morning into the mid afternoon before another round of storms arrives in the late afternoon. This will mark the transition into a cooler pattern as we get late into the work week.