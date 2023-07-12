We’re already off to a rather warm start across central Indiana. Temperatures have started off in the upper 60s and even mid 70s in the area. That’s a far cry from where we started the week with morning temperatures that fell into the 50s. It will be a hot and humid afternoon as most locations in central Indiana will rise into the upper 80s. However, temperatures will not be spread evening. Our northern counties will likely be several degrees cooler due to more rain and clouds in the area.

The heat setting us up for storms

The heat is really building to our south and west where Heat Advisories are in place through portions of Texas up to Kansas and Missouri. We’re along the edge of this heat again and a few rounds of showers and storms will slide our way because of it. This is a similar setup to what we had in late June but the amount of storm coverage we see and the severity are not expected to be as great.

Wednesday storm timing

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon but not everyone will get wet. A few storms could develop in the area during the late morning hours but better chances of rain will come in the afternoon. Even with the afternoon round, these storms will be more widely scattered in nature. While we won’t all see rain, still be prepared for the potential of some of these storms to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats for any storms that do develop but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We’ll keep showers and storms in the forecast Thursday too but there will be many dry hours as well. This is a good time to make sure you have our Weather Authority app downloaded so you can monitor the radar while you’re out and about.

The humidity surges while we remain very warm through the end of the week and on into the weekend. With temperatures around 90-degrees on Friday and dew point temperatures at more tropical levels (near 70°) it will feel like it’s in the mid 90s. We’re not set to get a break from the very humid conditions until the early part of next week.