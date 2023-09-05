We’re starting off Tuesday warm and dry. However, take the rain gear with you as you head out today, rain chances will return later in the day.

It will be another humid day while temperatures rise into the upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds will be increasing into the afternoon out ahead of rain chances.

Widely scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get wet but rain chances will linger into the evening hours.

No severe weather is expected Tuesday but there is a small chance for a strong/severe storm Wednesday. A couple rounds of showers are expected Wednesday. The first will come during the morning hours and impact the morning commute. There will be a break in the rain for several hours on Wednesday as the sun comes out in the afternoon. This will help destabilize the atmosphere and lead to the potential of a couple stronger storms in the second round that will move through. This round will come ahead of a cold front that will pass Wednesday evening.

The passing of the cold front on Wednesday evening will mark the transition into a much cooler pattern as we close out the week and head into the weekend with temperatures that will only rise into the upper 70s.