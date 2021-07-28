Hot and humid with a limited storm chance today

The heat rolls on while humidity continues to rise. We’re in for a rather uncomfortable hot and humid day. If you’re heading out to the first day of Colts Training Camp at Grand Park, be prepared for some muggy conditions. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s by the time practice starts at 10 a.m. and into the mid 80s by the time Colts City closes at noon.

The heat continues to build into the afternoon as high temperatures rise to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s.

An isolated storm chance exists for the afternoon due to the high temperatures, driving instability up, along with plenty of moisture present. Most won’t see any rain today.

The evening will be dry, warm and stuffy with temperatures by 10 o’clock having fallen back to the low 80s.

More clouds will fill into the state this evening ahead of rain chances for Thursday. Showers and storms will be hit and miss tomorrow but those that do end up under any thunderstorm development will have the potential for some very heavy rainfall.

A few isolated showers could be around early Thursday morning but the best chance to see widely scattered showers and storms around will come during the afternoon. A few storms could also bring a severe weather threat with them. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary concerns within stronger storms.

The heat is a major part of tomorrow’s weather story. As humidity continues to surge, feels-like temperatures will likely climb to and above 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

A cold front passing Thursday late afternoon/evening will bring relief from the heat and humidity as we close out the week. Friday afternoon will only see temperatures peaking in the low 80s with less humid conditions. It will be great weather for the opening day of the Indiana State Fair.