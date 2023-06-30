Central Indiana is cleaning up Friday morning after severe storms swept the state Thursday. Numerous reports of wind damage have swept this region, along with hail from storms that came through even earlier in the day. These storms fired up along the boundary of very warm air that has expanded north into the region. With this boundary staying in place for the next several days, we’ll keep this threat around through the next few days.

The Storm Prediction Center has us highlighted again under a ‘slight’ risk for severe weather Friday. Notice this is the same shape it took Thursday, right along that ‘rim of fire.’ While we are not expecting widespread storms like yesterday afternoon, we could certainly see a few widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Do not cancel your plans for Friday, but DO be weather aware. Be sure to check back with the forecast for updates and have our Weather Authority app so you can check in on the radar. Model guidance has been having a hard time getting a hold on these arrival and track of these storms. The important takeaway is the potential is there this afternoon and you just need to be prepared for the potential of severe weather.

It will be hot and humid this afternoon with temperatures rising to the mid and upper 80s. The humidity is surging to more ‘tropical’ levels for this holiday weekend. Expect it to feel several degrees higher than the air temperature the next few days. Today (Friday), it will be feeling like it’s in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.

The smoke has cleared but there is still an Air Quality alert in place for central Indiana. This is due to high levels of ozone emissions. Carpooling, using public transportation or refueling your car after 7 PM are things you can do to help.

The potential for severe weather continues this weekend. A few storms are possible Saturday morning. Gusty winds are possible during morning storms but the main concern for severe weather will come Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado threat continue, so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast.