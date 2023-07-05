It will be sunny, hot and humid again Wednesday. Prepare for temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid 90s. A few spotty storms are possible this afternoon due to the heat of the day, otherwise, storm chances will hold off until later this evening.

We’re measuring poor air quality across parts of the state this morning. This is included Indianapolis wear Air Quality Index levels have reached the ‘unhealthy’ category. We often see poor air quality levels after the 4th of July, due to fireworks. This should improve with storms tonight and a passing cold front Thursday.

Storms will develop ahead of a cold front tonight. There is a small chance we could see a couple strong, gusty storms as these move through. Storms will be weakening as they move east through Illinois this evening, They should be arriving at the Indiana border close to 9 PM. While they will be weakening, a few strong storm potentially carrying damaging winds or hail can’t be ruled out. Storms will be scattered as they spread east through the late evening hours.

The cold front passes through the state on Thursday. A few pockets of rain and storms will continue into the afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and much less humid air will move in. This will lead to a very comfortable close to the week on Friday!