Hospitalizations stagnant, but still a topic of concern

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana COVID-19 numbers show a steady decline in cases and hospitalizations. However, our positivity rate still remains at 12%.

The second wave of COVID-19 hit harder than the first and it shows in the numbers. But the question that remains, have we reached our darkest days as numbers remain stagnant?

“I think the way that we look at the state numbers is that we’re probably in at least a plateau. Where things are up and down but in general over several weeks it’s kind of flat,” said Reid Health, VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Thomas Huth, MD.

They are hoping that transitions into a downward trend.

“We didn’t see the significant surge upon a surge that we were fearful of with the Thanksgiving holiday,” said IU Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Luetkemeyer, MD.

On November 1st, more than 1,700 Hoosiers were in the hospital for COVID treatment. That number nearly doubled by the end of the month to more than 3,400.

“So when you look at the peak of the rise we saw, that was a very fast rise in cases. We’re starting to see a slow downturn in the number of cases. At least as of yet, it hasn’t really impacted the field of our hospitals and the number of COVID patients that we’re caring for,” said Dr. Luetkemeyer.

Over the last few days, the state has hovered between 2,900 and 3,000 hospitalizations.

At the same time, hospitals are working to make sure their staff is vaccinated.

“Now that we have a vaccine available, we are trying to push as many healthcare workers through the vaccination process as we can do and as well accept it and that’s our big focus now,” said Dr. Huth.

Dr. Huth says the vaccinations have improved the morale of healthcare workers. For them, these numbers aren’t a sigh of relief. Instead, it’s a wake-up call for preparation.

“The question is, what do we need to do next to prepare for, to prevent if possible, and to prepare to mitigate the next wave because there will be one. And we just all have to accept that,” said Dr. Huth.

Experts continue to encourage Hoosiers to wear a mask, remain socially distant and avoid large crowds and gatherings.

“Continue to mask and distance. Keep the holiday gatherings as small as possible that’s an unfortunate necessity this year. But if we can do that, get the vaccine out to as many folks as possible over the next six to eight months, we will have a very different Christmas next year,” said Dr. Huth.