Hospice hosts mock ceremony to let Army vet see son’s wedding

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospice workers came together Friday to make sure an Army veteran got to witness a special moment, her son’s wedding.

According to caretakers, Kathy Roberts sadly probably won’t be around to see his real wedding next year. They held a beautiful mock ceremony outside Friday so she could see them tie the knot.

“The bride actually works with us at Asera Care Hospice, and we thought it would be really special, and we all thought about it and put it together for her husband’s family and her,” Carrie Loudermilk, a clinical liaison for Asera Care Hospice said.

They also honored Kathy for her years in the military with a certificate and a pinning ceremony.