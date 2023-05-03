INDIANAPOLIS — Horseshoe Casino Indianapolis is hoping to hire roughly 90 new employees ahead of their massive ‘Derby Day’ event scheduled Saturday, May 6.

The casino hosted a hiring event Tuesday, May 2, but there are still plenty of positions yet to be filled. The Caesars-owned outfit is hoping you’ll jockey yourself into their winners’ circle by applying.

Before the horses hit the track it’s off to the races – as nearly all types of positions at Horseshoe Indianapolis are open. That means entry level as well as managerial.

On top of open positions, the casino is hoping to build a hiring pool, in case the need for more employees should arise as the Shelbyville-based location hopes you’ll join their stable ahead of one of their biggest events of the year.

While the Kentucky Derby itself spurs on roughly 100 miles to the south at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the Horseshoe has big plans this derby day with in-person horse races of their own.

But before the bugle blares the Call to Post, there’s still many posted jobs to fill. Talent Acquisition Manager Annette Torres says she’s looking for your spark.

“I think the thing that we look for the most in any one person is that they have that thing… you know?” Torres explained. “That energy, that willingness, that openness to learn, that we’re casino/entertainment. We are a form of hospitality so we want folks that want to come out and bring that high energy and really want to service our guests in a way that makes it legendary and makes them want to come back.”

Horseshoe Indianapolis offers its employees many perks, including scholarships, tuition reimbursement and full benefits. This hiring spree includes positions at both the race track and the casino – roughly 100 Hoosiers had RSVP’d on Tuesday.

“Bring your energy and just give us your wants and give us what it is that you’re looking for and I’m sure that we can find a place. We have a place for everyone,” Torres said.

The derby day events, including live horse races, at the Horseshoe are completely free – so is parking.

“You can just come and enjoy. The money you’ll spend will maybe be on some food and stuff like in our clubhouse area,” Torres said. “We have a dine-in set up there so if you didn’t really want to sit outside you could sit in the beautiful clubhouse and it’s like wall to wall windows and you can sit down and have a nice sit down lunch, dinner that day.”

Things get started around 9:30 Saturday morning with horse races themselves starting an hour later at 10:30.

Though it is a casino, this event is open to the entire family – there are playgrounds nearby for children. And if you’re worried about missing the action in Kentucky, it’ll be broadcast live at the casino and around the track so you wont miss a thing.