Hoosiers struggling with housing during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — A national low-income housing coalition is offering help to those who need it more than ever.

Prosperity Indiana estimates that the state will see a surge of more than 40,000 low-income renters because of the pandemic. This comes as a new survey shows more than 200,000 Hoosiers need emergency help to be able to pay rent.

Prosperity Indiana is offering resources like legal guidance and webinars for renters. They say it’s important for tenants to know their rights, under the cares act.

“Housing security has been something that’s been on our minds since before the pandemic began and it’s taken on a new urgency and a new light in the face of that pandemic,” Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana said. “In order to get to housing security in the long term, we’re also going to need to address it an effective way in the short and medium-term as well.”

The coalition also reminds people that if a tenant in a federally subsidized covered property is delinquent or behind on their rent, the landlord or the owner, cannot even issue the notice until July 25th. However, tenants are still obligated to pay rent through this time.

There are several groups offering legal and financial assistance for housing issues. You can connect with them through the National Low Income Housing Coalition website.