Hoosiers send emergency kits to Tennessee tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBY, Ind. - “A bar of soap, maybe some shampoo and conditioner,” said Shannon Sturgeon as she filled up an emergency bag filled with necessities.

The bag she's filling will be sent to Nashville to help with the relief efforts after the area was hit with tornadoes early Tuesday morning. She knows how important these simple items can be for someone who now finds themselves without a home. She herself was once on the other end of a bag like this.

“It's very important because I know what it's like to be homeless and not have those basic needs met, your shelter food and clothing,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon previously struggled with homelessness. She soon found help at Camp Camby and Active Grace.

“We have a transitional housing facility, and we have families that are here that want to give back,” said Ryan Chapman, the founder of Active Grace.

Chapman started the organization 8 years ago with his wife Amber. They help provide housing and job training to those who are homeless and those who are in need.

Before opening Active Grace, Chapman worked in disaster relief for more than a decade. Helping the victims in Tennessee seemed like a no brainer.

“A lot of them were homeless, so they know what it's like," Chapman said. "So anytime there's a disaster we try to turn our efforts and our focuses and our prayers on helping those disaster reliefs.”

Receiving love and support goes a long way in getting people back on their feet, but sometimes giving it can mean just as much.

“That's what it’s about," said volunteer Kathy Albright, who is the Servant Executive Director for another organization Meet Me Under The Bridge. "When you've made it through, that's what you're supposed to do is help somebody else.”

By giving their love, those behind the bags are sending a message. They're showing that no matter what our own struggles are, we all have the ability to help others when tragedy strikes.

“We can overcome. We can achieve, we can get through this together,” Strugeon said.

"Service in general is just a good way to give back to the community, but it’s a good way for them to heal and restore their lives as well, so it’s great,” Chapman said.

Active Grace needs donations to take to Nashville. They are asking for tarps, trash bags, hygiene items, and new underwear and socks. All donations can be dropped off at Camp Camby 10740 E County Road 700 S, Camby, IN 46113.