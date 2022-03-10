INDIANAPOLIS — March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and the Hoosier Lottery is reminding everyone to gamble responsibly.

Mental health experts have cautioned that gambling can be addictive, so knowing the signs of problem gambling is important to do it responsibly. The National Council on Problem Gambling reports an estimated two million adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for severe gambling problems, and another four-to-six million have mild to moderate gambling problems.

The Hoosier Lottery says the keys to being safe are to understand the games you’re playing and to always set time and money limits for yourself. If you’re trying to learn how to set those limits and learn the signs of problem gambling, the Hoosier Lottery has resources to help. These include a positive play quiz, track your play calculator, odds trivia, a financial literacy course, and positive play videos.

“Our desire is for players to keep their play positive and fun by knowing the game, understanding the odds, and setting time and money limits and as always remember players must be 18 years and older to play,” said Sarah Taylor, executive director of The Hoosier Lottery.

People can find these resources on the Hoosier Lottery website and reach out with concerns at 1-800-994-8448.