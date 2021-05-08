Hoosiers prepare for a more “normal” Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic hit, some Hoosiers will be able to safely see their loved ones this Mother’s Day without having to do so through a window or computer screen.

“There’s no doubt that the vaccinations that have been rolled out are the reason we are here,” says Zach Cattell, President of the Indiana Health Care Association (IHCA), “The vaccine had a huge impact on the incidents of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, and the data proved that out.”

Cattell says more than 80% of Hoosiers over the age of 70 are now vaccinated. Regardless of the impact, he expects facilities to still require people to wear masks and social distance even if visitors are vaccinated. The IHCA says unvaccinated Hoosiers who leave longer term care facilities for more than 24-hours may be forced to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

The new freedom is a major boost for restaurant and brunch spots in the city. Gallery Pastry Shop opened a downtown location mid-pandemic. They are now trying to keep up with demand.

“Pure reservation wise, we are completely booked, and people are still calling asking for reservations. Last year we didn’t have seated service. We tried to put together Door Dash Mother’s Day meals. People were just supporting us. They knew what we were going through,” explains Gallery Pastry Shop co-owner Ben Hardy, “Our main push has been the Mother’s Day pastry board. We have put together thirty separate orders.”