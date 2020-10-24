Hoosiers flood to poles as early voting numbers smash records

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to the upcoming election, every vote counts, and it appears Hoosiers are taking that to heart. Counties are seeing record numbers of early voters.

“Basically folks have not been waiting to the last minute,” details Russell Hollis, Deputy Director for the Marion County Clerk’s Office, “They have been listening to our messaging about creating a voter plan, and vote early.”

County administrators believe voters are weary of long lines come Election Day, while some voters may also be trying to avoid crowds due to the pandemic. So far, Marion County has seen 27,000 early in-person voters, while Hamilton County is up to 51,000.

“We have a 33% turnout so far,” explains Hamilton County Elections Administrator Beth Sheller, “No sign up ahead of time for early voting, just bring in your Indiana or federal issued state ID.”

Mail-in ballots are also booming, with Marion County beating their record number by almost six times the amount already.

The hope is that some of these spikes will alleviate congestion on Election Day. If you are looking to take advantage of early voting, local election boards say your best bet is to come an hour before close to avoid lines. The longest waits can happen early in the morning.

“People start lining up before we open,” adds Sheller.

Marion County will open five more early voting locations from October 24 to November 1. The locations are as follows.

Krannert Park Community Center, 605 S High School Road

MSD Lawrence Administration Building, 6501 Sunnyside Road

Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby Street

St. Luke’s UMC, 100 W 86th Street

Warren Township Government Center, 501 N Post Road