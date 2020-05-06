Hoosiers Finding Hope: FedEx driver surprises Fishers girl with sweet birthday delivery

FISHERS, Ind. – A family is recognizing their FedEx driver for going above and beyond this week.

Instead of just delivering packages, driver Jodan Price bought ice cream cupcakes for a little girl along his route. He gave them to her and wished her a “happy birthday.”

Liz Paternoster posted the video on Twitter, with a caption that read, “OK @FedEx, our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter’s birthday and went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said, ‘I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends.’ I’m not crying. You’re crying.”

As of Wednesday morning, the post had been retweeted over 29,000 times, and it was liked over 189,000 times.

“People assume that I knew my delivery guy, but we did not know him,” Paternoster told CBS4. “This was the very first time I had ever spoken to Mr. Price.”

Paternoster said that day they expected multiple deliveries.

“I said, ‘Sorry, you may see us a lot today. It’s her Birthday,’” Paternoster remembered.

She said Price turned around and yelled, “Happy birthday!” but continued on his route.

Not long after, he returned with four ice cream cupcakes.

“I opened the door. Emma was upstairs playing with her sister,” she explained. “He said, ‘I just wanted to make your daughter’s birthday special.’”

Price gave Emma her cupcakes and told her to share with her friends, which she did.

“It was pretty overwhelming,” Paternoster said, tearing up. “We are very social people with the friends we have, and we love to have big parties. Sometimes Emma gets annoyed, like ‘We’re having another party?’ To not be able to have our family over… they all live far away, our close family…it was difficult. So yeah, it meant a ton that someone that I had never even met before… wanted to help out. It was extremely special.”

Price visited the family again in between deliveries to talk about the newfound social media fame.

“Be nice and do for others,” he told the family. “Like I said, I know it was her birthday and she would be with her friends.”

Paternoster said she has already reached out to FedEx to let them know about their superb employee.

The company responded to CBS4 saying, “FedEx Express is proud of the positive impact our team members make in our communities across the world every day. We commend the actions of our courier Jodan Price, who went above and beyond by showing kindness to our valued customers.”