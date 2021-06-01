Hoosiers can enjoy some free fishing around the state this weekend

Hoosiers can enjoy some free fishing this weekend.

Free Fishing Days on June 5 (Saturday) and June 6 (Sunday) allow Indiana residents to fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

The days are part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 5 through June 13. The national celebration is intended to highlight “the importance of recreational fishing and boating.”

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, June is ideal for fishing largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead.

You can find a complete list of places to fish in the Hoosier State at the DNR’s website.

Learn more about Free Fishing Days here.