Hoosiers asked to donate unworn underwear via drive-thru event for those experiencing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon House Homeless Services Center is partnering with Downtown Indy Inc. to collect much needed items for those experiencing homelessness.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Monument Circle, they are asking for new packages of underwear.

It’s a drive-through event with a designated “pit-stop” area so people can give to those in need just before the big race at the end of the month.

“We have done a number of different things with Downtown Indy over the years; they’ve been a really great partner to us,” said Marcie Luhigo, the director of development and communications for Horizon House.

“They were looking for a way to help encourage individuals during the Indianapolis 500 this year to connect with people in need.”

The goal is to collect 500 pairs of new packages of men’s and women’s underwear sizes small to 3XL.

Luhigo says it’s something they never have enough of.

“We’re always in need of new underwear so we can share those with folks because they come in and take showers and do laundry at our location, and we always like to be able to have that for them when they say that that’s something they need.”

According to a 2020 report, there were more than 15,000 individuals without homes here in the Circle City. Luhigo says they were made center stage during the pandemic as things began to shut down.

“The good thing that came out of it was a lot more people were talking about homelessness and out of that, new money, CARES money, new conversations were started. A new fire was lit for us to help our neighbors to have an end to homelessness.”

These donations are on top of the work already being done to help those experiencing homelessness.

The city is also about midway through a feasibility study about the possibility of establishing a city-run homeless camp downtown.

“We really feel like any of these efforts to determine how our city can better meet the needs of individuals that are experiencing homelessness is great. We look forward to those outcomes – what is found out through a study and just participating in the conversations of what new solutions we are going to present.”

The Office of Public Health and Safety partnered with a local research firm for the study. It’s expected to be complete by August 1.

While this event is just on Tuesday, they are collecting donations all month to meet the goal. If you can’t make it, you can find more information about how you can donate here.