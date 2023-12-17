INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is home to some of the largest high school gyms in the country. A list from Hickory Husker — one of Rivals.com’s many web affiliates — indicates more than 30 gyms in the state can hold 5,000 fans or more.

The same list reports three gyms in Indiana to have maximum capacities exceeding 8,000. Twelve Indiana high school gyms have maximum capacities of more than 7,000.

While no definitive lists of the largest high school venues in the country exist, New Castle’s gym, which according to Hickory Husker can hold more than 8,400 people, is regarded as one of the largest.

Why does Indiana have such large gyms? According to Wabash College, Indiana high schools started building large gyms to help compete for the right to host regional and sectional tournaments.

Former Wabash College Professor Stephen Webb reported that, in some extreme cases, schools built gyms with maximum capacities greater than their towns’ populations.

Over the years, competition to host regional and sectional basketball tournaments became more tame. Webb attributed the decline to Indiana’s decision to abandon the single-class postseason format in 1997, moving to a four-class system that separated big schools from small schools. Webb also noted that school consolidation reduced the total number of schools lobbying to host regional and sectional events.

In the 1920s and beyond, hosting a high school basketball tournament could have a significant effect on a community. Webb wrote that more than 40,000 people descended upon Milan, Indiana, to celebrate the school’s upset win over Muncie Central in the state title game in 1954.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association now has more concrete guidelines in place to determine which schools will get to host regional and sectional tournaments. According to the organization’s website, travel distance for participating schools, invitations filed by principals, facilities, rotation, classification, success and satisfactory management of previous events and number of tournaments hosted in other sports are all factors considered when determining regional hosts.

The 2024 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Postseason Tournament will begin with sectional play on Feb. 27. This year’s IHSAA Girls Basketball Postseason Tournament is slated to start on Jan. 31.