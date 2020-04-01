Hoosier native describes waiting for COVID-19 results as “nerve racking”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —There are more COVID-19 tests being given out every day and the people who qualify for them have changed.

In fact, the Indiana State Department of Health reports over 14,000 people have been tested and there's been a little over 2,500 positive results.

Hoosier Jason Dalton says he was nervous waiting for his results.

"The feeling of being tested is like hitting the lottery and getting shot at the same time. You’re like I'm one of the lucky; or unlucky ones," Dalton said.

He knew with his job as a plumber and underlying health issues; it could be possible. He spoke with his doctor through video chat and they recommended he go to the emergency room.

"The staff was really quiet and was really busy stocking supplies in the back hallway. They were wiping everything down from the ceiling to the floor," Dalton said.

He said waiting for the results was nerve racking.

"The night I came home I started retracing my steps and calling everybody I knew that I had contact with to let them know what’s going on," Dalton said.

Wednesday, Eli Lilly announced they are expanding their drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

They're now allowing essential workers to come to get tested as long as they have a doctor's note documenting their work with the public. This also includes those who are pregnant.

They also opened it up to Hoosiers over 65 and those younger with underlining health issues that show symptoms of COVID-19.

"We will probably be at this point for a while and not expanding to the general public. Our goal will be to have a general testing available more broadly over the coming weeks," Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said.

Dalton got his results nine days after his test and he was negative. He admits waiting to hear the news you've been infected is scary but hopes people take advantage of getting tested if they can.