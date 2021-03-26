Hoosier leaders hopeful March Madness exposure brings people back to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – With only a little more than a week left of hosting March Madness visitors; some Hoosier leaders hope their experience leads them to return to Indy soon.

The Indy Chamber of Commerce recently launched Life in Indy, a website that aims to serve as a resource hub for information about living in the Indy region.

“We actually launched it a few weeks ahead of our typical schedule knowing that March Madness was coming to Indy and seeing an opportunity to capitalize on that audience,” Joe Pellman, Executive Director of Regional Image Marketing at the chamber, said.

Pellman said the goal of this website is to fill in information gaps for people interested in calling Indy ‘home.’

“We’ve been fortunate in that we were be able to put together content and videos to help talk about the behind the scenes of March Madness,” Pellman said. “We’ve received well north of 10,000 views on that content just in the first week of launch.”

John Dedman, Associate Athletic Director of Butler Athletics, told us the first two rounds of the March Madness tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse went well and now they’re looking forward to hosting the Sweet 16. Butler gets national attention every year, but this is another level.

“It’s a way to get people to come to Indianapolis that might not come without that reason to,” Dedman said. “Then they come here, and they have a great experience and they come back for a vacation or a long weekend down the line.”

University leaders know hosting these games on their campus could make a lasting impact and bring future students back to Indiana.

“As they’re waiting to come into Hinkle, they’re seeing the Butler campus for the first time,” Dedman said. “Driving through it, really experiencing it.”