Hoosier business leaders submit plans to open the economy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Major Indiana business associations and councils are turning in safety plans in order to re-open the state’s economy.

Governor Eric Holcomb requested them in written form by close of business Wednesday.

However, even some of the businesses who were not directly contacted by the governor created a plan.

“Safety is everything,” said Robert Pence, owner of Robert’s Salon and Day Spa on the south side of Indianapolis.

Governor Holcomb encouraged every Hoosier business to have a plan even if they don’t submit it to the state.

“We will sanitize the chairs and the station after every customer, we’re deciding on masks which is going to be different for us,” explained Pence.

Robert said his salon is fortunate to have lots of space to distance. They’ll be closing their waiting room and drink bar.

“This is a scary stuff,” said Pence. “This has really made us alert and we even got better than we were before.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said it submitted its safety ideas and priorities to the governor on Tuesday.

“We emphasized the importance of ramping up testing so that we can identify where there are individuals who have contracted the virus and we can get them isolated,” said CEO and President Kevin Brinegar.

The chamber also included in their response the preliminary results of a survey with about 1,900 businesspeople.

“When we asked them on a scale of 1-10 how badly has your business been impacted, with 10 being absolutely severely impacted, the average response was over seven,” said Brinegar.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said it is drafting its plan. They are working with national partners and small “mom and pops” to deliver a broader perspective in their report to the governor.

It is hoping to establish what they plan to call a Hoosier hospitality promise.

“There’s two sides to this coin,” explained CEO Patrick Tamm. “Here’s what you should expect from the owner, the leaders of that establishment, and here’s what we also need from guests.”

Robert Pence agreed. He said he’ll do everything he can to keep customers safe and expects the public will do the same.

“We’ve got a good community,” Pence added.