Honoring the life of a son, father one-year after death; still searching for those responsible

INDIANAPOLIS –A family came together Sunday evening with balloons that are often used during celebrations, but more recently in loving memory. This time for 21-year-old Daiontez Locke.

“It’s difficult, I just going to say it’s difficult. This past year has been a lot of stress just not on myself but family and everything,” said his mother, Kelly Langford.

Langford was too distraught to speak when we first met a year ago, just days after her son’s death. But, with the support of family, friends, she’s mustered enough strength to hold a balloon release so Daiontez won’t be forgotten.

“I just miss him. Like I look out the window all the time for him. I know he’s not coming, but it’s just something that I do.”

Monday, October 19, marks a year since Locke was found shot to death inside his vehicle in an alleyway in the 2100 Block of N. Dexter Street on the near Northwest Side. His family still struggles with the loss as they care for his three baby boys, who often serve as reminders.

“I get emotional every time I get them, I just cry. Just holding them tight. His oldest son is a replica of him. Just from his looks, to his behavior, attitude, everything,” said Langford.

Her grandchildren are what keep her fighting as IMPD detectives investigate what lead up to his death and who is responsible.

“I am aware that it was assigned to another detective, however, this detective is working tirelessly to find suspect or suspects that are responsible for Mr. Locke’s death,” said IMPD Public Affairs, Sgt. Grace Sibley.

Detective Chris Craighill is new on the case and is leading the investigation. Langford says his work ethic provides her a sense of relief.

“He’s doing a lot of things that wasn’t done before so I do respect him for that. And then when I can’t get a hold of him I can reach another detective who can direct me,” said Langford.



While police continue their investigation, Locke’s mother has already forgiven whoever killed her son.

“I never want any hurt, harm, or danger on the individuals involved. But I want them to be caught and I want them you know what I’m saying to pay for what they did to him,” said Langford.

As she continues hoping for justice, she’s doing the same for other mothers and families experiencing a similar loss.

“I just would like to say to those out here committing the crimes, I just really wish they would put the guns down. Let our children live, let this generation live,” said Langford. “I just want to pray for justice to prevail for all the families who are waiting and I just want the violence to stop.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Chris Craighill at 317-262- TIPS. If any information leads to felony arrests you will be eligible for a reward.