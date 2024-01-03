INDIANAPOLIS — Most cities and towns across the Indianapolis metropolitan area, including Indianapolis itself, saw their number of homicides decrease or remain relatively the same in 2023, according to data provided by several police departments and the FBI.

Communities such as Plainfield and Greenwood saw its numbers of homicides decrease from the year prior. Greenwood went from six homicides in 2022 to four in 2023. Plainfield had only one homicide in 2023, down from three in 2022.

Fishers, in neighboring Hamilton County, saw just one homicide in 2023 and 2022.

However, not every municipality was so fortunate.

The town of Cumberland, which straddles the Marion-Hancock County border, experienced three homicides over the past year, which the department said is the most its ever had.

Lawrence Police said they had eight homicides last year, the most in more than five years.

You can find the full set of data in this chart:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Beech Grove 0 0 1 0 1 3 Speedway 0 1 2 1 1 1 Cumberland 1 0 2 2 2 3 Lawrence 7 4 6 7 3 8 Southport 0 0 0 0 0 0 Avon 0 0 1 0 0 0 Plainfield 1 0 0 0 3 1 Brownsburg** 1 0 0 1 0 n/a Fishers 1 0 3 0 1 1 Carmel** 0 1 1 1 2 n/a Zionsville** 1 0 0 0 0 n/a Greenwood 1 1 1 0 6* 4 *Year of Greenwood Park Mall Mass Shooting

**Data Provided By FBI

Source: Police Departments/FBI

“A general trend that we are seeing is that as the urban sprawl happens outside of Marion county and into the contiguous counties, we’re going to see that crime go along with it,” said retired Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff said as the metro population grows so will the amount of crime. However, he believes the decreases some agencies saw can be attributed to law enforcement partnerships like the Indiana Crime Guns Taskforce.

“When people do decide to pull the trigger, those offenders are more likely now more likely than ever to be held accountable for what they’re doing,” Woodruff said.

He also believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the spike in homicides in recent years and that many communities are still coming down from it.

“Coming out of the pandemic…people seem to be more willing to visit violent crime on each other than ever before,” Woodruff explained.

Woodruff said Indianapolis and its surrounding communities are a safe place and he’s glad to see the decreases. However, he said it’s important to not forget that behind the numbers are human beings.

“Once that trigger gets pulled that bullet cannot be taken back,” Woodruff said. “The damage that’s done is permanent and life-altering.”

FOX59/CBS4 attempted to speak with several departments but many denied or simply did not respond to our interview requests.

You can search violent crime numbers in communities across the country here.