Homicide investigation underway on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced a homicide investigation Monday.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to the 3700 block of N. Meridian to check on a possible deceased person on August 9 around 10:45 p.m.

Police found a deceased adult male with apparent trauma, and the investigation was ruled a homicide.

IMPD detectives arrived to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

IMPD said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The coroner will release the victim’s name after next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous tip.