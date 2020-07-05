Homicide investigation underway after shooting near Canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan police department is investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Sunday morning.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Canal Court and found a person who had been shot.

That person has been pronounced dead by medics.

This is the third shooting Metro Police are investigating in just seven days.

Last Sunday, a woman was shot in the leg at the park near the Canal. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The next day, a 14-year-old was shot and killed near the Canal after attempting to rob someone: https://cbs4indy.com/news/teen-boy-killed-in-shooting-near-downtown-indy-canal-impd-says/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.