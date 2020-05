INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway on the near northeast side of Indianapolis where a person was found dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2700 block of East 38th in response to a person down.

Officers arrived to find a person with undisclosed trauma to the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.